A "high quality" manager and players were factors in England international Nick Pope's decision to sign for Newcastle United, the goalkeeper has said.

The 30-year old will join the Magpies from Burnley, who have been relegated from the Premier League, for an undisclosed fee.

"Nick is an exceptional Premier League and international level goalkeeper, so I’m very pleased to be adding strong competition to a very important position," manager Eddie Howe said.

