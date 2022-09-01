Independent TV
Showing now | Premier League
01:18
Manchester City: Erling Haaland has potential to be club great, says Pep Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has hailed Erling Haaland as a player with the potential to write himself into the football club's history books after a second successive Premier League hat-trick.
The 22-year-old is the first player in the Premier League era to score nine goals in his first five games after a 26-minute first-half treble to bag a 6-0 win against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, 31 August.
"Sergio [Aguero] is the legend... Erling has the quality to be there...What Sergio has done is amazing. But Erling has this talent," Guardiola said.
