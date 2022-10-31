Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has praised Marcus Rashford for his "resience" following the player's 100th goal for the club against West Ham.

The 25-year-old forward is the first Red Devils player to reach the goalscoring landmark since Wayne Rooney in 2009.

"Mentally, he’s much more consistent and reliable and resilient," the football manager said of Rashford's progress as a player.

“For me he’s already massive, a great player, but there’s still a lot of room for improvement... it will be a fantastic career I’m sure."

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.