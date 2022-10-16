Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte

Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has acknowledged that his team’s growing list of injuries is a concern ahead of their match against Manchester United.

Though Spurs sealed their 10th consecutive home victory with a 2-0 win over Everton on 15 October, Conte was forced to substitute Richarlison in the 52nd minute, alongside Dejan Kulusevski being ruled out of the clash and doubtful for United.

“If you have the squad penalised with injuries it becomes a bit difficult, but today we showed that we are ready to overcome every difficulty,” the football manager said.

