Arsenal reveal new Emirates ​Stadium artwork featuring Highbury tribute

Arsenal Football Club has unveiled the eight pieces of artwork that will soon hang proudly on Emirates Stadium.

In a move set to transform the north London skyline, the Gunners have chosen illustrations that celebrate their connection with the local community.

The club shared this video on Wednesday, 11 January, revelling the designs that will be installed on the iconic stadium on Thursday.

Arsene Wenger, Jack Wilshere, and Thierry Henry are among those featured in the artwork that will stretch around the London landmark.

