Arsenal announce £45m Gabriel Jesus signing with classy tribute to Brazilian heritage

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City for a fee of around £45m.

The Brazilian striker has joined on a five-year contract and will wear the number nine shirt next season.

After weeks of speculation, the signing was announced on Monday, with the Gunners sharing a video on social media celebrating Jesus’ Brazilian heritage.

“I want to play somewhere where I can express myself, with a team that wants to play the beautiful game,” the forward says.

“Let’s make some memories.”

