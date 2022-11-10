Artist paints personalised mural for Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko’s home gym

An artist has painted a stunning mural on the walls of Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko’s home gym.

Emma Kenny shared this video she filmed of herself creating the mural, which shows the Ukrainian footballer at Emirates Stadium.

“Full-time has been called on my biggest ever painting project; 42sq metres, 125 hours, 13 days, 2 portraits, 1 player,” was the caption of her post.

She revealed that Zinchenko approached her on Instagram to commission the artwork, and had a “fast approaching” deadline before his move-in date.

