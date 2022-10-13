Michael Schumacher’s nephew breaks back in fireball crash

Michael Schumacher’s nephew broke his spine after being involved in a crash during a race in Germany on Saturday, 8 October.

David Schumacher collided with Thomas Prening’s car during the DTM race in Hockenheim as they battled for position behind a safety car.

Both vehicles were thrown into the barriers and back onto the track, with Dennis Olsen’s car igniting into a fireball.

Schumacher, 20, was initially given an all-clear but further scans showed a lumbar vertebra in his back was broken.

