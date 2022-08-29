Ferrari driver Antonio Giovinazzi gave Formula 1 fans a tour of the iconic Spa-Francorchamps track ahead of this weekend’s Belgian GP.

The circuit underwent various modifications ahead of this year’s race and while the track layout itself was almost identical to the previous one, there was a change to turn 9 - Les Combes - to allow the corner to be taken at greater speed.

On Sunday (28 August), it was Red Bull driver Max Verstappen who took victory, with teammate Sergio Pérez in second and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz Jr in third.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.