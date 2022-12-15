Boris Becker’s ‘personal’ pre-jail interviews to air in Apple TV+ documentary

Boris Becker’s “personal” pre-jail interviews will be included in a new Apple TV+ documentary which follows the tennis star as he faces bankruptcy and criminal charges.

The former Wimbledon champion was released from jail on 15 December after serving eight months of a two-and-a-half year sentence for hiding £2.5 million of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

John Battsek spent three years filming Becker for the two-part series until he was sent to prison in April.

