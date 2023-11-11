Emma Hayes said the “time is right” for her to step down as Chelsea manager after it was confirmed last week she will leave the Women’s Super League champions at the end of the season.

However, she would not be drawn on reports linking her with the vacant United States national team job, and said the decision to depart is motivated by a desire to spend more time with her five-year-old son, Harry.

“I’ve been in post for 12 years and I’ve dedicated my life to this place,” she told reporters.

“So the time is right and I will work with the club in the succession plan and do everything I can to make sure there is a good transition.”