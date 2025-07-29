England’s Chloe Kelly reveals she missed three penalties in last training session before the Lionesses Euro 2025 final win against Spain.

Kelly fired in the winning penalty as England completed another spectacular shootout comeback to defend their title and beat world champions Spain 3-1 on penalties in Sunday’s final (27 July).

Speaking in a press conference after the win, Kelly revealed she had missed three penalties in training.

She said: “Taking the penalty, I actually missed three in training yesterday, but it is the belief in this squad. I am really proud to be English right now.”