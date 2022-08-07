Nick Kyrgios is happy to be in the Citi Open final despite not playing “anywhere near” his best tennis in the semis.

The Australian star beat Mikael Ymer in straight sets to swagger into another decider, following his appearance at the Wimbledon final last month.

“Honestly, I didn’t play anywhere near my best tennis today,” Kyrgios said.

“It was a tough-fought semi-final and I’m just happy to be in the final once again,” he added after praising Ymer’s performance.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.