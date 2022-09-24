Climate protester sets himself on fire during Laver Cup match

A climate protestor set his arm on fire at Friday’s Laver Cup in London, making a stand against the use of private jets in Britain.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece was playing Diego Schwartzman of Argentina when the man broke onto the court wearing a t-shirt which read: “End UK Private Jets”.

He then sat down, and engulfed himself in flames, before quickly being removed by security at the O2.

Officials say the man has since been arrested.

