It is “now or never” for Garet Southgate, Gary Neville said as England trail Slovakia 1-0 in tier knockout Euro 2024 match.

The former England and Manchester United defender urged under-fire Southgate to make changes to his starting 11 at halftime.

A long ball forward was not dealt with by the England defence and David Strelec slipped in Ivan Schranz to score his third goal of the finals. England enjoyed a spell of possession towards the end of the half but never looked like drawing level as Southgate’s side were once again jeered off at the interval.