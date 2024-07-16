England captain Leah Williamson reacts to Lionesses qualification for Euro 2025

Captain Leah Williamson said the Lionesses “stood firm” as England qualified for Euro 2025.

A goalless draw against Sweden in Gothenburg on Tuesday night (16 July) was enough for the Lionesses to secure direct qualification for next year’s tournament in Switzerland.

Reflecting on the match, Williamson told ITV: “Their change of tactics, they had different threats which we knew before – height being one of them – but I think we stood firm.”

She added: “We took care of business, we qualified which means we can prepare now and we get the most out of ourselves ahead of next year, which is the same story ahead of the last Euros.”