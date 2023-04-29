F1 preview: A lap of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Formula 1 returns to Baku this weekend for one of the most anticipated races in the calendar - the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The battle takes place over 51 laps of the 6.003-kilometre Baku City Circuit on Sunday 30 April, but ahead of that, drivers will be fighting it out for pole position.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has won two races so far this year in Bahrain and Australia, with teammate Sergio Perez finishing first in Saudi Arabia in between.

Check out some other facts and figures ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.