Lewis Hamilton celebrates historic F1 win with crowd surf at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton celebrated his historic British Grand Prix win by crowd surfing on Sunday 7 July.

The British driver claimed his first victory in 945 days and took a record-extending ninth Silverstone checkered flag on a wet, wild and emotional afternoon in front of 164,000 spectators.

Hamilton, who started from second on the grid, rolled back the years in what was his first victory since the penultimate round of the 2021 F1 campaign in Saudi Arabia.

After the race, the 39-year-old, who will leave Mercedes at the end of the season to join Ferrari, admitted he doubted if he would ever enter the winner’s circle again.