Independent TV
Showing now | Sport
00:23
Lewis Hamilton celebrates historic F1 win with crowd surf at Silverstone
Lewis Hamilton celebrated his historic British Grand Prix win by crowd surfing on Sunday 7 July.
The British driver claimed his first victory in 945 days and took a record-extending ninth Silverstone checkered flag on a wet, wild and emotional afternoon in front of 164,000 spectators.
Hamilton, who started from second on the grid, rolled back the years in what was his first victory since the penultimate round of the 2021 F1 campaign in Saudi Arabia.
After the race, the 39-year-old, who will leave Mercedes at the end of the season to join Ferrari, admitted he doubted if he would ever enter the winner’s circle again.
Up next
05:57
Why Conservatives lost the general election after 14 years in office
01:21
Do Americans recognize Keir Starmer?
07:18
Who was the worst Tory PM since 2010?
05:17
Do we get good leadership when we fall for charismatic candidates?
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
14:23
Viggo Mortensen on the role that got away
06:04
Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt pick their go-to karaoke songs
11:51
Actor Kevin Durand on how he found his inner ape
13:19
Go to Bat with Melanie Lynskey: My film that deserves more love
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
04:06
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box
03:41
Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box
09:29
How to island hop around the Caribbean like a pro
09:14
Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
34:49
We need to have difficult conversations about cancel culture
38:02
The science of falling in love
30:04
Andrew Hunter Murray: ‘The political landscape is ripe for satire’
35:16
Instagram fuels self-doubt more than a catwalk ever could
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
00:55
Watch: National Rally supporters react to French election results
01:13
Tear gas and police disperse crowds gathering at Paris landmark
01:08
Texas residents gear up for Hurricane Beryl
00:40
Hundreds celebrate in Paris as exit poll suggests loss for far-right
00:54
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall
01:08
Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados
01:35
Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate
00:47
Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires
00:24
James Corden delays performance to watch England shootout on stage
01:07
South Korea’s beloved giant panda twin cubs celebrate first birthday
01:38
French YouTuber explains croissant argument that divides country
00:18