Former Tottenham and Portsmouth footballer Anton Walkes dies in boat crash aged 25

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth footballer Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25.

MLS club Charlotte FC, who Walkes joined in 2022 after a spell with Atlanta United, confirmed his death on Thursday following a boat crash in Miami on Wednesday afternoon.

It has been reported that Walkes was in the area for a pre-season training camp in Fort Lauderdale with his team before he was found unconscious after a collision between two boats.

CPR was performed before he was rushed to the hospital, where he later passed away.

