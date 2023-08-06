Jake Paul arrives on tank for Nate Diaz fight

Jake Paul arrived on a tank for his fight with Nate Diaz on Saturday night (5 August).

The YouTube star and professional boxer travelled in style before beating the UFC star in a highly-anticipated crossover boxing fight.

Paul mocked the Dallas crowd at the the American Airlines Center after as he was loudly booed following his victory and faced audible chants of ‘f*** Jake Paul’ throughout the fight.

Judges’ scorecards showed the relatively one-sided nature of the victory as the 26-year-old prevailed 97-92, 98-91, 98-91.