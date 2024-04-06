Independent TV
Watch Max Verstappen’s frank admission as he takes pole position at Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen made a frank admission after storming to pole position at the Japanese Grand Prix for a third straight year on Saturday, 6 April.
The world champion became the first driver to take pole in the opening four races of a season since Lewis Hamilton nine years ago, setting the pace with a lap of one minute 28.197 seconds.
"Yeah it was quite close at the end. I think overall this track is very sensitive with the tyres, with the tarmac being really aggressive," Verstappen admitted in an interview with Sky Sports.
