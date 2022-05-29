Legendary jockey Lester Piggott, whose Classic haul included nine Derby victories, has died at the age of 86.

Unquestionably one of the greatest of all time, Piggott rode his first winner, The Chase, at Haydock in 1948 when he was just 12 years old.

His last win came with Palacegate Jack at the same Merseyside track in 1994, a few weeks short of his 59th birthday and he retired the following year.

Piggott’s son-in-law, Derby-winning trainer William Haggas, confirmed that Lester died peacefully in Switzerland on Sunday morning (29 May).

