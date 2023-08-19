Harry Kane shares message of support to Lionesses ahead of World Cup final

Harry Kane has sent a message of support to England’s Lionesses squad ahead of their World Cup final game against Spain tomorrow (20 August).

Kane, who is the men’s team’s top-scorer appeared upbeat, despite his squad being knocked out at the quarter-finals at Qatar 2022.

“I’ll be watching. Amazing journey so far, you should be really proud of yourselves”, he told the camera.

“We’re all behind you, all supporting you. We know you can do it, so go and get that World Cup win, and bring the trophy home.”