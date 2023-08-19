Inside England’s last training session as Lionesses prepare for World Cup final

England’s Lionesses have completed their final training session before tomorrow’s World Cup final clash against Spain.

Manager, Sarina Wiegman, earlier said in a press conference that she hopes the squad will play their ‘best game ever’, and they’re thankful for the ‘incredible’ support.

It’s unknown whether Lauren James will return for the game, however, Wiegman confirmed she had been in training, and it’s ‘nice’ to have ‘23 players available’.

“There’s a lot of support, we have everything we need to perform at the highest level. It is a pleasure to work with these incredible people”, she said.