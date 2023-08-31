Lionesses captain Leah Williamson labels Luis Rubiales kiss ‘disgusting’

Leah Williamson has condemned the “awful ordeal” Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso has faced after she was kissed by Luis Rubiales at the Women’s World Cup final.

“I think how sad that must be for her. The greatest sporting achievement of her life and it’s been completely overshadowed,” the Lionesses captain told The News Agents podcast.

“It’s disgusting and it’s the result of a sexist and misogynistic environment leading to treating people a way in which is just not appropriate.”

Williamson also praised Hermoso for her “bravery” in reporting the incident, in which she was grabbed and kissed on the lips.