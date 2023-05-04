Erling Haaland sets new Premier League scoring record as Man City return to top

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland broke the record for most goals scored in a Premier League season with his 35th of the campaign against West Ham on Wednesday night (3 May).

The Norwegian striker scored City’s second as they eventually cruised to a 3-0 victory, scoring all of their goals in the second half after a tough-fought first 45 minutes.

Haaland’s 35 goals set him apart from Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole’s previous best of 34.

“It’s a special night and a special moment. I’m really happy and proud,” he said after the game.

