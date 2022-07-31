England’s Matt Walls crashes off bike on Commonwealth Games track

England’s Matt Walls came off his bike as he crashed during a Commonwealth Games track cycling race on Sunday, 31 July.

Walls was hospitalised, and the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock was taken away on a stretcher after the crash which caused a pile-up of riders at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

Some pictures from the race capture the moment the riders collided, met with shocked gasps form the audience in Birmingham.

The incident took place during the men’s scratch race second heat in qualifying on day three of the games.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.