Sea of orange as Dutch fans march to stadium ahead of Euro 2024 semi-final vs England

Dutch fans turned the streets of Dortmund into a sea of orange as they marched to the stadium ahead of their crunch Euro 2024 semi-final against England on Wednesday (10 July).

Ronald Koeman’s team are hoping to break English hearts and book their place in the final, with the Netherlands already beating Turkey and Romania in their previous two knockout matches to reach the last four.

England, meanwhile, are preparing for a third semi-final in four major tournaments.

The Three Lions reached the showpiece back in 2021, losing to Italy on penalties.

Despite a rocky run to the semis, Gareth Southgate has insisted his players are ready to go one step further.