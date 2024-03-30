Louis Rees-Zammit takes in Arrowhead Stadium after signing for Kansas City Chiefs

Former Wales rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has signed for Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rees-Zammit, who announced his decision to leave rugby union in January, impressed the Chiefs during his time on the NFL’s international player pathway.

His designated positions are running back and wide receiver.

The 23-year-old, who visited several NFL franchises, confirmed his move in a video posted by the team on X.

“Hi Chiefs Kingdom, Louis Rees-Zammit here, just signed and can’t wait to go,” he said.

A second video, also shared on Friday 29 March, showed the young athlete stepping onto the turf at Arrowhead Stadium for the first time.