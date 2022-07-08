Novak Djokovic beats Cameron Norrie to reach Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic has qualified for the Wimbledon final after beating Great Britain's Cameron Norrie in a 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory.

The Serbian has reached four successive finals and extended an unbeaten record at Wimbledon to 27 matches.

Reflecting on his time in the competition, Norrie said: "To reach the semis, reach the Friday of the second week, is pretty sick. But I think for me, I want to go more and I want to do more of that and go one further and try to win a slam."

