Novak Djokovic reacts to being dubbed ‘greatest male player of all time’

Novak Djokovic appeared to remain humble during a new interview ahead of Wimbledon dubbing him the ‘greatest player of all time’.

The Serbian has won 23 grand slams and could be on-track for an eighth Wimbledon title.

“I don’t allow myself to call myself the GOAT (greatest of all time)”, he told the BBC.

“I feel that it’s disrespectful to all the generations of players that have paved the way for us...being part of the history is something that deeply moves me.”