Oldest man to row Atlantic solo reunites with wife after two-month voyage

A grandfather has reunited with his wife after beating his own Guinness World Record as the oldest person to row across the Atlantic solo following a “special” but treacherous 64-day voyage.

Frank Rothwell, 73, completed the 3,000-mile challenge as part of the World’s Toughest Row and he reunited with his wife of 53 years, Judith, in Antigua on Thursday 15 February after spending more than two months at sea.

The chairman of Oldham Athletic AFC set off from La Gomera in the Canary Islands on 13 December, enduring bad weather and winds which capsized his boat and set him off-course on several occasions.