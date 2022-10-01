Pep Guardiola thanks Manchester City physios for Erling Haaland’s improved fitness

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised the club’s physios for keeping Erling Haaland fit and firing.

The striker has made quite the splash since joining the side in the summer, scoring 14 goals in 10 appearances in all competitions.

“The most important department in the backroom staff ... is the physios. They take care of the legs and Erling last season struggled a lot,” Mr Guardiola said, adding the Norwegian’s work ethic was also a big contributing factor.

