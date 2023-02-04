Chelsea manager Graham Potter admitted his new-look side lacked cohesion in their first game since the January transfer window closed, but added that there were positive things to build on following a goalless draw at home to Fulham.

New signings Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke all featured, while David Datro Fofana came closest to scoring when he rounded the goalkeeper only to see his shot cleared off the line.

“There was a lot of positivity and good feeling,” Potter said at full-time.

He added that Chelsea lacked “connection and fluidity” on Friday night.

