What has gone wrong for Antonio Conte at Tottenham as trophy drought continues

Tottenham Hotspur’s season spiralled further out of control with a Champions League defeat at the hands of AC Milan to leave Antonio Conte’s days at the club numbered.

Spurs’ European exit on Wednesday night occurred the week after a dismal FA Cup defeat at Sheffield United to make it a 15th consecutive season without silverware.

Take a look at where it has gone wrong for manager Conte, with his time in N17 likely drawing to a close.

