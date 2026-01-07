Don't drink alcohol for breakfast, Donald Trump's administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Mehmet Oz, told a press conference on Wednesday (7 January) as the administration announced new nutrition guidelines.

Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins announced the 2025-2030 U.S. Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which provide recommendations to achieve a healthy diet and updated information for federal nutrition programs and policies.

The guidance rolls back older recommendations to limit alcohol to one drink or less a day for women, and two or less for men, instead encouraging Americans to “consume less alcohol for better health.”

"There is alcohol on the dietary guidelines, but the implication is don't have it for breakfast," said Oz, a celebrity physician.