Red Bull guilty of Formula One financial rules breach

Red Bull have been found guilty of a ‘minor’ breach of Formula One’s financial regulations.

F1’s governing body, the FIA, confirmed on Monday, 10 October, that the team exceeded the sport’s £114m budget cap in 2021.

Their overspend was less than five per cent, equating to £5.7m, but the sporting federation did not provide an exact figure.

Red Bull said they noted the FIA’s findings with “surprise and disappointment.”

“Our belief remains that the relevant costs are under the 2021 cost-cap amount,” a statement said.

