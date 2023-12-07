Rio Ferdinand puts UFC champion Leon Edwards in chokehold

Leon Edwards talked Rio Ferdinand through how to apply a chokehold and even let him practice on him during an interview for TNT Sports.

The UFC champion explained how to perform a rear naked choke, which is used in jiu-jitsu and mixed martial arts.

Ex-footballer Ferdinand chatted to the welterweight champion at his gym in Birmingham, where the pair discussed Edwards' upcoming defence against Colby Covington.

Ferdinand laughed and apologised as he practiced the move on Edwards, who encouraged him to: "Open your chest up and squeeze [with your arms]."