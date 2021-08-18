British go kart champion, 12, dreams of F1 after starting racing during lockdown

A 12-year-old British boy is dreaming of becoming a Formula 1 driver after being crowned British Indoor Karting champion, when he only took up karting during lockdown.

Rivenn Welsh, 12, said he dreams of becoming the next George Russell, who drives for Williams F1, and racing around famous tracks like Silverstone and Monza after clinching his first major trophy.

Welsh impressed at the British Indoor Karting Championship earlier this year when he smashed a track record and beat last year’s winner of the race in the final.