Thousands of stuffed animals rain on ice hockey players in annual teddy bear toss

Thousands of stuffed animals rained down on the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday, 20 December, as the ice hockey team hosted its annual Lucky Launch teddy bear toss in Nevada.

Fans were invited to throw toys onto the ice rink after the team’s first goal.

Following the spectacle, the teddies are donated to local charities.

Players wore Lucky Launch-themed jerseys during the game, which were then auctioned off to benefit the Henderson Silver Knights Foundation charity.

Last year, the Silver Knights said they collected a team record of 5,646 stuffed animals during Lucky Launch.