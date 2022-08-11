Illegal to Be Me: Tom Daley embarks on campaign to help LGBT+ community

Tom Daley has embarked on a campaign to help those in the LGBT+ community in his new documentary Illegal to Be Me.

“I would be illegal to exist in 35 of the 56 sovereign states of the Commonwealth. I mean, it’s just outrageous,” the Olympian diver said.

Daley says his “bold” wish is for the Commonwealth Games to make the move of not allowing any country with anti-LGBT laws to host the sporting event.

The hour-long documentary aired on BBC One on Tuesday (9 August).

