Can Mark Cavendish burnish his Tour de France legacy? | You Ask The Questions

Cycling’s most famous race is set to depart from Bilbao on July 1. As the worlds’ cycling champions set off on their 3,404 kilometre journey to the Champs-Élysées in Paris, spectators are ready with their predictions with many pitting Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar against each other.

However it’s also Mark Cavendish’s final race before he retires - he’s just one win away from breaking Eddy Merckx’s record so could he pull another out the bag?

