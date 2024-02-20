Travis Kelce and brother Jason break silence after Kansas City Chiefs parade shooting

Travis Kelce has responded to the deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade that left one person dead and nearly two dozen injured.

The star tight end, and his brother Jason, addressed the incident in a video posted on social media on Monday (19 February) ahead of the new episode of their New Heights podcast.

“We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday but after the tragic events of the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn’t feel right without you guys hearing from us first,” Travis said.

“Our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom and all of Kansas City,” Jason added.

The brothers also urged listeners to donate to an emergency fund which will provide support to those impacted.