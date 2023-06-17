Watch: Usman Khawaja’s adorable daughter steals the show in Ashes press conference

Usman Khawaja appeared post-day press conference with a very special co-host.

The Ashes legend's young daughter sat on her father's lap as he took questions from the press.

He had to stop the press conference, put on his ‘dad hat’, and caution his daughter against swiping through the camera on one of the many phones in front of him recording the audio, telling her “you can play on Daddy’s phone later”.

It was a nice moment, capping off a day where he starred with the bat, hitting an unbeaten 126 as Australia fought back against England at Edgbaston.