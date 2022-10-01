World Cup 2022: Legal dos and don’ts for fans travelling to Qatar

The 2022 Qatar World Cup is just 50 days away, with the tournament set to officially begin on 20 November.

It marks the first time the tournament has visited the Middle East, with fans and commentators alike unsure of what to expect from their visit.

In this guide, The Independent explains the legal dos and don’ts when visiting Qatar, including rules on alcohol, clothing and behaviour for the tournament, as well as what punishments rulebreakers can expect to face.

