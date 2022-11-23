England are optimistic that Harry Kane will be fit to face the United States in their second World Cup 2022 fixture on Friday, with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford confirming the skipper was “fine” and trained with team-mates.

Kane hobbled off in the second half of the opening game, which saw the Three Lions beat Iran 6-2.

“I think he’s good, he’ll be a little bit sore but I think he’s fine, he was out on the grass today with us,” Pickford said.

Despite singing the captain’s praises, Pickford believes he isn’t “irreplaceable” if he’s injured.

