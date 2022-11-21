Iran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against England

Iranian football fans drowned out their own national anthem with boos ahead of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against England.

As the anthems were played before kick-off in Qatar, jeers could be heard ringing around the Khalifa International Stadium.

The Iran players were also seen refusing to sing as they stood arm-in-arm on the pitch, in an apparent show of support for protesters back home.

Anti-government demonstrations - which began over two months ago - continue across the nation following the death of Mahsa Amini.

