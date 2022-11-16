James Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-up

James Maddison has revealed his father cried when he told him he had been included in the England squad for the 2022 football World Cup.

The attacker took questions from the press as Gareth Southgate’s squad trained in Qatar for the first time on Wednesday afternoon.

“My dad actually cried, and he’s not a crier,” Maddison said, recalling the phone call he made to his parents with the news.

“Happy tears, of course, because your family and your parents are on this journey with you.”

