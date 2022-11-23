England fans should ‘respect authorities’ at Qatar World Cup, James Cleverly says

James Cleverly is urging fans to "respect authorities" in Qatar during World Cup 2022.

Those who travelled to the Gulf state for the tournament have reported being denied entry to the stadium while wearing rainbow bucket hats.

"The rules as to what fans wear when they enter the stadium - that is ultimately a decision for the football authorities," the foreign secretary said.

He added that he has had conversations with Qataris about being a "welcoming host nation," something he says they're keen to do.

