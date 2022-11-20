Harry Kane wearing a rainbow armband is part of the England squad’s “beliefs and principles,” Eric Dier has said.

The captain will wear a “OneLove” armband to show solidarity with the LGBT+ community during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, despite Fifa announcing plans for its own band one day before the tournament.

“As far as I’m aware, at this point, Harry’s still wearing it,” the defender said.

“That’s just part of our beliefs and principles.”

